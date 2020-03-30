Previous
Clouds in duplicate.. by robz
Clouds in duplicate..

More rain would be fine - but the dams are pretty good for the moment. Hopefully good enough to see through winter.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Nice mirror image
March 30th, 2020  
