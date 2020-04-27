Previous
SOOC from a very strange posture.... by robz
Photo 729

SOOC from a very strange posture....

I really like these images - they seem to make you stop and think what it is, rather than a quick look, yea - nice landscape, move right along.....
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Rob Z


@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details

julia
Certainly hard to work out which way is up ...
April 30th, 2020  
Marnie
Fab shot, reminds me of the series @domenicododoro is posting on paper-planes in Rome.
April 30th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings
Nice flip! Beautiful scene any way you look at it!
April 30th, 2020  
Taffy
Took me a bit to realize it was a flip -- makes for a fascinating scene! Love those rocks!
April 30th, 2020  
