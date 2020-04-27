Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 729
SOOC from a very strange posture....
I really like these images - they seem to make you stop and think what it is, rather than a quick look, yea - nice landscape, move right along.....
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2256
photos
99
followers
69
following
200% complete
View this month »
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
Latest from all albums
1215
729
1216
1217
730
1218
731
1219
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
Themes and trials
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th April 2020 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-26
,
sixws-104
julia
ace
Certainly hard to work out which way is up ...
April 30th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Fab shot, reminds me of the series
@domenicododoro
is posting on paper-planes in Rome.
April 30th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Nice flip! Beautiful scene any way you look at it!
April 30th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Took me a bit to realize it was a flip -- makes for a fascinating scene! Love those rocks!
April 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close