Photo 1149
LHG__1115- Frost Chapel approach
This is the exterior of Frost Chapel, the inside was yesterdays photo. It was built in 1937 and stands beautifully today.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
berrycollege
,
frostchapel
