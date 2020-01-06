Previous
LHG__9306- Blackbirds found it by rontu
LHG__9306- Blackbirds found it

This is how I rebuilt the feeding station using the same wood. Harder this time since I am older but the blackbirds and sparrows have found it already. Using the weathered wood they were accustomed too was intentional.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
tony gig
Lovely capture.
January 7th, 2020  
