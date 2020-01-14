Previous
LHG__9465- First to bloom by rontu
LHG__9465- First to bloom

Can`t hardly believe this sweet little martinette is blooming in January. There are others up and budding out with cold weather coming back soon.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Wonderful spring shot and colors
January 15th, 2020  
