Photo 1592
LHG-3920- Bronc rider holds on
Rarely do I get to see rodeo with the late afternoon light shinning into the arena. The golden light gave a nice effect for this bronc rider able to hold on. I like the horses mane furling atop in the ruckus.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
0
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1593
photos
82
followers
70
following
436% complete
View this month »
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2021 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rodeo
,
broncrider
365 Project
close