LHG-3837-Ammons Falls by rontu
LHG-3837-Ammons Falls

made the uphill hike to Ammons Falls from Holcomb Creek falls. The hike was more difficult due to downed trees along the trail and at the deck at the falls.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Linda Godwin

George ace
Superb shot.
July 2nd, 2021  
