Photo 1612
LHG4859- swallowTail Kite swoop for June Bug
These amazing acrobats swoop quickly and erratically down to farm grass to catch june bugs or dragonflies on the fly.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
1
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1612
photos
81
followers
69
following
441% complete
7
1
365
24th July 2021 9:50am
Public
swallowtailkite
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab capture
July 30th, 2021
