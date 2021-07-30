Previous
Next
LHG4859- swallowTail Kite swoop for June Bug by rontu
Photo 1612

LHG4859- swallowTail Kite swoop for June Bug

These amazing acrobats swoop quickly and erratically down to farm grass to catch june bugs or dragonflies on the fly.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise