Photo 1636
This is a section of the old sunken trace along the Natchez parkway. Imagine walking several hundred miles east to wet on this sunken eroded pathway
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
trace
sunken
Islandgirl
ace
Looks like a lovely place to walk/hike!
September 13th, 2021
