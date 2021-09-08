Previous
Next
LHG-6462- hummer - at cypress vine by rontu
Photo 1635

LHG-6462- hummer - at cypress vine

Apparently the cypress vines blooms at just the right time just before the hummingbirds leave. I notice the pudgy ones have gone and a few more still feeding. They need those nectar bellies to make their journey.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise