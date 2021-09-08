Sign up
Photo 1635
LHG-6462- hummer - at cypress vine
Apparently the cypress vines blooms at just the right time just before the hummingbirds leave. I notice the pudgy ones have gone and a few more still feeding. They need those nectar bellies to make their journey.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
