Photo 1838
Mingo falls
Mingo falls near Cherokee NC is 120 ft drop
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1838
photos
90
followers
68
following
503% complete
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
waterfalls
Judith Johnson
Beautiful!
June 1st, 2022
Kate
ace
Good choice to use a vertical shot on this tall waterfall.
June 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of the falls.
June 1st, 2022
