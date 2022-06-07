Previous
LHG_0639Shedding Elk by rontu
LHG_0639Shedding Elk

Took the kiddos to see the Elk early one morning on their trip to the smokies. At least they got up early with me to get to see them.This Elk bull is still shedding off part of its winter coat.
7th June 2022

Linda Godwin

@rontu
