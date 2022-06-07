Sign up
Photo 1843
LHG_0639Shedding Elk
Took the kiddos to see the Elk early one morning on their trip to the smokies. At least they got up early with me to get to see them.This Elk bull is still shedding off part of its winter coat.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Taken
3rd June 2022 6:26am
Tags
elk
,
smokies
