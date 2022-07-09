Sign up
Photo 1866
LHG_2482Crimson lily raindrop
Thankful for the early morning shower to give raindrops on the crimsom lily blooms this morning. My friend is loaning me a velvet 85 lensbaby lens to try out.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
1
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1866
photos
91
followers
68
following
511% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
9th July 2022 8:17am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lensbaby
,
velvet85
,
crimsonlily
Kate
ace
Awesome macro. I like how you framed this shot.
July 9th, 2022
