LHG_2482Crimson lily raindrop by rontu
Photo 1866

LHG_2482Crimson lily raindrop

Thankful for the early morning shower to give raindrops on the crimsom lily blooms this morning. My friend is loaning me a velvet 85 lensbaby lens to try out.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Photo Details

Kate ace
Awesome macro. I like how you framed this shot.
July 9th, 2022  
