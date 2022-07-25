Previous
LHG_3360Bull Rider by rontu
LHG_3360Bull Rider

The lighting was dark by the time bull riders started had to bump my iso more than I like. Bulls won as no riders qualified sat night.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Wow...Superb action shot
July 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot and light.
July 26th, 2022  
