Photo 1882
LHG_3360Bull Rider
The lighting was dark by the time bull riders started had to bump my iso more than I like. Bulls won as no riders qualified sat night.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Linda Godwin
Photo Details
Tags
rodeo
,
bullrider
,
bristolva
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Superb action shot
July 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot and light.
July 26th, 2022
