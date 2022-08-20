Sign up
Photo 1896
LHG_4930Trick rider at chestnut oaks
Trick rider performed at Chestnut Oak Arena at the Freedom Rodeo last night. Not only did he grab some dirt he also kept his hat on!
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Tags
rodeo
,
trickrider
Ingrid
ace
Great shot! I love that he is in focus and the audience is not!
August 20th, 2022
