LHG_4930Trick rider at chestnut oaks by rontu
Photo 1896

LHG_4930Trick rider at chestnut oaks

Trick rider performed at Chestnut Oak Arena at the Freedom Rodeo last night. Not only did he grab some dirt he also kept his hat on!
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Ingrid ace
Great shot! I love that he is in focus and the audience is not!
August 20th, 2022  
