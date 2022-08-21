Sign up
Photo 1897
LHG_4969BullRider qualifies
This rider went the full 8 seconds and qualified with a nice score.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
1
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1897
photos
90
followers
67
following
519% complete
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
Tags
rodeo
,
bullrider
gloria jones
ace
Impressive action shot...well done...
August 21st, 2022
