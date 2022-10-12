Previous
LHG_7280Ducklings in their pool by rontu
LHG_7280Ducklings in their pool

We are trying to raise some little duckling to go with some others we have on our pond. In the afternoon during the warmth they get to go in thier pool.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Randy Lubbering
Great photo!!
October 13th, 2022  
