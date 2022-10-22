Previous
LHG_7479Lantern tour fireside by rontu
Photo 1936

LHG_7479Lantern tour fireside

This gentleman told three stories of the old days at the historic site. He told about the young boys being pranksters and old tales of rawheads and bloody bones but made sure he also said they were not real.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
