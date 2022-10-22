Sign up
Photo 1936
LHG_7479Lantern tour fireside
This gentleman told three stories of the old days at the historic site. He told about the young boys being pranksters and old tales of rawheads and bloody bones but made sure he also said they were not real.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1936
photos
91
followers
65
following
Album
Taken 21st October 2022 8:03pm
Tags
lanterntour
