LHG_7437 Lantern tour, the pharmacy story by rontu
Photo 1935

LHG_7437 Lantern tour, the pharmacy story

We went to the Lantern tour at Jarrell Plantation at night for the storytelling of the Historic site. Entered 3 of the buildings and listened to great stories of the happenings of the past.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
A lovely setup for what must have been a rather exciting evening.
October 22nd, 2022  
