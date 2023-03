LHG_8721Willie Nelson Live On Stage

We hadn`t been to a concert in many,many years. Actually since Jimmy Buffett Off to see the Lizard. Thats quite a while. I can`t hardly believe we had great seats to see and listen to The Legend, Willie Nelson in concert at the Strawberry Festival . It was a more of an wonderful experience than just a concert. For a man at the age of 89 , Willie and Trigger (guitar), What a Legend!