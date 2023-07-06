Previous
Night blooming cereus by rontu
Night blooming cereus

My night blooming cereus bloomed the night of the full moon I noticed the bud and got up early to check on it. Lasted one day. David Attenborough does a video on the miracle night blooming plant
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
