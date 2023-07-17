Previous
LHG_5594 Hamburg state park night sky by rontu
LHG_5594 Hamburg state park night sky

Taken at Hamburg state park across the lake from the old mill looking SW. I struggle with editing the night sky. With the lights at the mill at night made me think to expose differently. It was fun trying with a friend at 1:30 am
17th July 2023

Linda Godwin

@rontu
