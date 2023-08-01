Sign up
Photo 2138
LHG_6210 Caught in the ACT
While beginning to make my moring coffee I saw what had been happening to the yellowbells bush. He has gotten brave to go up the hill to retrieve his morning foliage. I know i am way behind on my project.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
rodent
,
beaver
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a cool capture.
August 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great shot of that little rascal!
August 6th, 2023
