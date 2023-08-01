Previous
LHG_6210 Caught in the ACT by rontu
Photo 2138

LHG_6210 Caught in the ACT

While beginning to make my moring coffee I saw what had been happening to the yellowbells bush. He has gotten brave to go up the hill to retrieve his morning foliage. I know i am way behind on my project.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a cool capture.
August 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great shot of that little rascal!
August 6th, 2023  
