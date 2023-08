LHG_6246Datura bloom

Sacred Datura (Datura wrightii) has many names. It’s also called Moonflower, Jimsonweed or Devil’s Trumpet.During the day, the petals stay tightly twisted shut. At sunset, they slowly begin to unfurl. The flower opens up to a full six inches long and 3–4 inches wide. It seems to me that the blooms happen most often arounf the full moon.