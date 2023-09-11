Sign up
Photo 2176
LHG_9499-Two swallowtails in the patch
Wonderful to be able to see several kinds of swallowtails in the lantana patch. This was taken at Butterflys in the Briar Patch in Eatonton GA
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Album
365
Taken
9th September 2023 12:57pm
Tags
swallowtails
giantswallowtail
