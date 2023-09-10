Sign up
Photo 2175
LHG_9538Monarch on to the next
Trying to catch them in flight takes time and patience . Seems I fill the buffer and then they move.Have to learn to watch them cross the bloom.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Linda Godwin
2175
95
67
1
1
2
365
Taken
9th September 2023 12:59pm
Public
butterfly
monarch
Milanie
ace
Such a beautiful shot with wonderful focus
September 10th, 2023
