LHG_9538Monarch on to the next by rontu
LHG_9538Monarch on to the next

Trying to catch them in flight takes time and patience . Seems I fill the buffer and then they move.Have to learn to watch them cross the bloom.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Milanie ace
Such a beautiful shot with wonderful focus
September 10th, 2023  
