Previous
Photo 2226
LHG_8803 Bordered Patch
I am learning my butterflies as I find them, but some I am looking to find. This Bordered patch was one i am looking to see while here in the RioGrande Valley. One of the most variable butterflies also called the sunflower patch
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
butterfly
,
bordered-patch
Mags
ace
That sure is a beauty and I've never seen one like this.
November 2nd, 2023
