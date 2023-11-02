Previous
LHG_8803 Bordered Patch by rontu
LHG_8803 Bordered Patch

I am learning my butterflies as I find them, but some I am looking to find. This Bordered patch was one i am looking to see while here in the RioGrande Valley. One of the most variable butterflies also called the sunflower patch
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
That sure is a beauty and I've never seen one like this.
November 2nd, 2023  
