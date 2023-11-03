Previous
LHG_8687 Red-Bordered metalmark by rontu
Photo 2227

LHG_8687 Red-Bordered metalmark

I good find for me is this fresh red-bordered Metalmark. I believe this on to be a fmale. Taken at the National Butterfly center in Rio Grande Valley.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this new to me beauty.
November 3rd, 2023  
