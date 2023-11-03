Sign up
Previous
Photo 2227
LHG_8687 Red-Bordered metalmark
I good find for me is this fresh red-bordered Metalmark. I believe this on to be a fmale. Taken at the National Butterfly center in Rio Grande Valley.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2227
photos
101
followers
68
following
610% complete
View this month »
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd November 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
metalmark
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this new to me beauty.
November 3rd, 2023
