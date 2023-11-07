LHG_1520 Sickle-winged skipper

Sickle-winged Skipper butterfly (Achylodes mithridates), aka Bat Skipper

This is one that I had really wanted to find and on the last day of my visit we located 3 of them. Taken at Resca Del Palm and Estero.

This very unusual and fairly large (1 1/2 to 1 7/8 inches) butterfly is easily identifiable in any setting because of the shape of its wings. In addition to their unusual shape, they are striking because they are glossed with an iridescent sheen of lavender and copper. At first glance seems to be a rather dull brown, on closer examination is actually quite colorful.