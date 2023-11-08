Previous
LHG_1535Sickle-winged skipper by rontu
LHG_1535Sickle-winged skipper

The Sickle-winged Skipper is one of the butterflies I had wanted to see. Does look like a bat at times especially when flying. Behavior is a bit different from other butterflies as it hangs on most flowers rather than on top off.
Mags ace
Beautiful details!
November 11th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Great details!
November 11th, 2023  
