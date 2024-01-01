Sign up
Photo 2281
LHG_0703 Pelican at sunset
Brown Pelican cruises past our boat in the sunset glow light. This was taken in Oct during the coastal bird festival. I thought I had posted this morning but apparently I got something wrong.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Linda Godwin
Tags
sunset
pelican
Sporen Maken
Beautiful
January 1st, 2024
