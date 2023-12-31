Previous
LHG_0567 Pelican tree roost by rontu
LHG_0567 Pelican tree roost

The pelicans come to roost in the trees as the light fades. This one taken back when I went on the sunset cruise in Weeks bay during the coastal bird festival.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
How wonderful!
December 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous photo so many roosting
December 31st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
December 31st, 2023  
