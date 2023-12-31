Sign up
Photo 2279
LHG_0567 Pelican tree roost
The pelicans come to roost in the trees as the light fades. This one taken back when I went on the sunset cruise in Weeks bay during the coastal bird festival.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Album
365
Taken
5th October 2023 5:30pm
Tags
sunset
pelicans
weeksbay
Mags
ace
How wonderful!
December 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous photo so many roosting
December 31st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
December 31st, 2023
