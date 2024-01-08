Previous
IMG_7979 Cruise Ships going out at Huguenot by rontu
IMG_7979 Cruise Ships going out at Huguenot

We like to watch the ships coming and going in and out of the port while camped at Huguenot.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
George ace
Good capture.
January 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the reflection
January 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully composed
January 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Perfect capture
January 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 8th, 2024  
