Photo 2294
LHG_5089 Great Egret hunting
The Great Egret is patient and gets intense while hunting for bugs and grub.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2
2
2
365
12th January 2024 4:41pm
egret
orandowetalnds
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
January 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb details
January 18th, 2024
