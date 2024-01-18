Previous
LHG_5080 Great Egret was hiding by rontu
LHG_5080 Great Egret was hiding

As we were walking the dike this Egret had been in the marsh nearby and took flight as we approached. I had just enough time to get off two clicks.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and timing.
January 18th, 2024  
