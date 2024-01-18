Sign up
LHG_5080 Great Egret was hiding
As we were walking the dike this Egret had been in the marsh nearby and took flight as we approached. I had just enough time to get off two clicks.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
12th January 2024 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egret
,
orlandwetlands
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and timing.
January 18th, 2024
