LHG_5103 Committe of Vultures

While we were walking the paths at Orlando wetlands a thunderstorm starting brewing, it didn`t amount to much rain thankfully but before the rain I found this "Committee" of vultures on the mound.

FYI-A group of vultures in flight is called a 'kettle', while the term 'committee' refers to a group of vultures resting on the ground or in trees. A group of vultures that are feeding is termed a 'wake'.When a group of vultures roost, they’re called a committee. Roosting involves birds being at rest. This means they could be sitting on top of structures, on the ground, or in trees in groups. If you need clarification on whether vultures are resting, one thing you can look out for is if the birds have their wings out or not. Vultures do this to soak up the warmth from the sun to regulate their body temperature.

Just thought it was kinda weird to see.