Previous
Next
LHG_5218 kakhi campbell wonders by rontu
Photo 2297

LHG_5218 kakhi campbell wonders

After several morning of very cold temperatures the pond has ice film on it. The Kakhi Campbell ducks wonder where their water went? She took a few sliding steps and found out.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very lovely capture!
January 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and icy textures.
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise