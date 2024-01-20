Sign up
Photo 2297
LHG_5218 kakhi campbell wonders
After several morning of very cold temperatures the pond has ice film on it. The Kakhi Campbell ducks wonder where their water went? She took a few sliding steps and found out.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
2
0
A very lovely capture!
January 21st, 2024
Beautiful capture and icy textures.
January 21st, 2024
