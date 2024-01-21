Previous
LHG_5224 formations in the ice by rontu
LHG_5224 formations in the ice

natures etching in the pond this morning,14degrees. It`s cold for living in the south.
21st January 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Beautiful pattern.
January 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
January 21st, 2024  
