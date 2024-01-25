Previous
LHG_5247Fog came in before the rains

The fog set in late afternoon before the bigs rains came during the night. The fog was peaceful but now its flooding.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Babs ace
What a beautifully atmospheric scene fav
January 25th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking foggy shot.
January 25th, 2024  
