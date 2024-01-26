Sign up
Photo 2301
LHG_4131 Roseate spoonbill in flight
I have another card taken from Black Point Drive I need to go through and edit. Caught this Roseate Spoonbill doing her downstroke.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
spoonbills
roseatespoonbill
Diana
ace
Such a magical capture and great timing! I have never seen one.
January 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 27th, 2024
