Previous
LHG_4743 IBIS Tree by rontu
Photo 2302

LHG_4743 IBIS Tree

A large group of White ibis flew up into the Pine tree for a brief time to rest. At least I turned before they flew again.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
January 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and timing.
January 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise