Previous
LHG_5395 Lone tree with negative space by rontu
Photo 2325

LHG_5395 Lone tree with negative space

On the way to the drug store I found a field with negative space. Not easy to find with everything building up around us. for2024
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, such a beautifully shaped tree.
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise