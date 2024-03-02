Previous
LHG_5629 Floating Pink by rontu
LHG_5629 Floating Pink

Pink represents compassion, love, and nurturing. Todays color of the rainbow in my calendar is pink. rainbow2024
2nd March 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this stunning rose.
March 2nd, 2024  
