LHG_7015. Tulip magnolia by rontu
Photo 2338

LHG_7015. Tulip magnolia

“Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink.” - Lilly Pulitzer
The Tulip Magnolia is starting to bud with a few blooms just in time for our rainbow calendar.
rainbow2024
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
640% complete

Corinne C ace
Gorgeous close up. The petals are transparent!
March 3rd, 2024  
