Photo 2374
LHG-9130 solar eclipse collage
I am struggling to get my eclipse images together—one step at a time, I guess. I am learning from this in more than one way.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
solareclipse
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent preparation
April 12th, 2024
Ingrid
Awesome!
April 12th, 2024
