LHG_8789Blue Jays nest building by rontu
It was fun to watch them neatly stuff the quarters of paper towel mingled down into the sticks to soften the nest. They worked together and sat down and made it fit just right.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
