Photo 2376
LHG_8789Blue Jays nest building
It was fun to watch them neatly stuff the quarters of paper towel mingled down into the sticks to soften the nest. They worked together and sat down and made it fit just right.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
5th April 2024 8:55am
nesting
bluejays
