Photo 2474
Found this caterpillar early this morning on the milkweed. It’s amazing how they find their right plant floating through place to place . There are seven cats on this milkweed.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Linda Godwin
Tags
caterpillar
Diana
ace
What a great find and close up, there seems to be a lot of everything on the plant.
September 27th, 2024
