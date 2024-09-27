Previous
by rontu
Photo 2474

Found this caterpillar early this morning on the milkweed. It’s amazing how they find their right plant floating through place to place . There are seven cats on this milkweed.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great find and close up, there seems to be a lot of everything on the plant.
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise