LHG_3880 DragonCruiser in flight by rontu
Photo 2475

LHG_3880 DragonCruiser in flight

Several big bad river cruisers were flying over a wet area in the cattails. A few times, they would hover just a little in the light.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Rob Z ace
Wonderful detail and wing action
September 28th, 2024  
