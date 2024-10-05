Previous
LHG_4469. Sparrow at lunch by rontu
Photo 2482

LHG_4469. Sparrow at lunch

We stopped and made sandwiches for lunch and found several house sparrows busy working the Mexican petunias near the picnic table.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a lovely bird and capture.
October 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise