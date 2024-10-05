Sign up
Photo 2482
LHG_4469. Sparrow at lunch
We stopped and made sandwiches for lunch and found several house sparrows busy working the Mexican petunias near the picnic table.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
sparrow
housesparrow
Mags
ace
Such a lovely bird and capture.
October 5th, 2024
