Photo 1792
Traversing the Heavens
"Calling occupants of interplanetary craft."
I am stuck at work for well past daylight these days, so it is photoshop, or photographing various kitchen implements. ;)
Thanks for stopping by.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Tags
biker
,
photoshop
,
composite
,
made in my kitchen
,
interplanetary
Taffy
ace
You keep getting better and better! An instant fav -- this one is now my favorite, among many favorites of yours. Love the sense of the journey.
January 25th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Excellent concept and well executed
January 25th, 2020
Amanda Thepanda
Lovely fantasy
January 25th, 2020
